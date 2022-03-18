Register case against contractor if found taking fee at entry: HC

Hearing a petition against the charging of parking fee by the contractor at Sector 26 grain market of Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the police to register a case against the contractor and the market committee’s officials if they are found to be charging fees at entry gate.

The petition was filed by Amit Kumar Bansal and other residents of the Sector 26 grain market which is an SCF (Shop-Cum-Flat). The petitioners, through counsel Arpandeep Narula, argued that the contractor was charging an entrance fee at the entry of the grain market and would also charge the resident even if they would not park in the space allocated for the market’s visitors. Hence, instead of charging a parking fee, the contractor was charging an entrance fee. As neither any tender was floated for an entrance fee nor was such a fee ever levied by the authority, this was illegal, the counsel contended.

Advocate Narula argued that the contractor could only charge fees for the 12 allocated sites in the grain market and is not allowed to charge an entry fee.

The HC, while issuing a notice to the Chandigarh Administration on February 22, 2022, had initially appointed two advocates as local commissioners to visit the grain market and report about the operation and management of the parking area. On Wednesday, when the matter came before the HC, the Bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat checked the report and observed that the counsel for the parties may obtain a copy of the report and point out the people responsible for negligence in ensuring proper maintenance of the parking area.

Justice Sehrawat said, “In the meantime, it is ordered that if the contractor is found charging parking fee at the entry gate then the police shall register a criminal case against him, as well as, against the officials of the market committee, and investigate the said aspect.”