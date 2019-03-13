Register case against Khattar, HSVP officials, Gurgaon doc: Palwal MLA writes to Governor

Congress MLA from Palwal, Karan Dalal, Tuesday wrote to Haryana Governor seeking registration of a criminal case against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, officials of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and a Gurgaon-based doctor on charges of cheating and causing a loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the state exchequer.

Accusing the state government’s town and country planning department, led by Khattar himself, of “favouring” Gurgaon-based Dr Anil Bansal by reallotting him an already-resumed 10-acre hospital site in the city at throwaway prices, Dalal said that the HSVP officials received hefty bribes and caused loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer. The HSVP officials have vehemently refuted the allegations.

Calling it exactly the same case what the Congress government did during Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s tenure when a one-acre institutional site was allotted to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), for which the incumbent government slapped a cheating case against the former Chief Minister, Dalal said, “The AJL case is nothing in comparison to this. The same thing has been done by the present government. The doctor, who was originally allotted this site in Sector 31-32 A of Gurgaon, could not make the payment and thus the site was resumed by Haryana Urban Development Authority (now called HSVP) many years ago. After all these years, now the state government relaxed norms and reallotted the same site to the same doctor. It is utter violation of rules. The Chief Minister is squarely responsible for this multi-crore scam.”

In his letter to the Haryana Governor, Dalal wrote, “As per the policy dated 11.08.2016, the hospital sites can only be allotted after inviting applications from eligible applicants through press/public notices in accordance with the eligible criteria. After processing of the application by a committee, headed by the chief administrator, HUDA, the applicants found eligible will only be permitted to participate in e-auction. The purpose of putting in auction is that the state exchequer can be benefitted maximum, which would be equivalent to market price prevalent at the time of auction. But in the present issue, all the provisions of allotment policy were bypassed to favour one person. No applications were at all invited through press/public notices.”

Dalal added the site was allotted at a rate of Rs 30,000 per sq m, whereas the land is situated in Sector 31-32 A, Gurgaon, which is a prime land whose market price is more than Rs 1.25 lakh per sq m.

However, HSVP Chief Administrator Dr D Suresh told The Indian Express that all “due procedures were followed and there was nothing wrong or unusual in re-allotting the site to Dr Bansal”.

”The site was resumed without giving a due opportunity to Dr Bansal who is a renowned physician. On his representation, the entire case was duly examined by the estate officer, Gurgaon, who recommended the case to the HSVP. The case was taken up and sent to the chairman of HSVP who is the Chief Minister. The CM then asked the HSVP to examine the case on merits. When I joined, the case came to my notice and a committee was constituted. All the issues related to the case were examined and then the committee approved the decision that the site be re-allotted to the original allottee. We allotted the site at the rate of Rs 30,000 per sq m, which is the current rate. All the rules and procedures were duly followed,” Dr Suresh said.