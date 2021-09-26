Regional outfits put up show of strength at INLD event

An Indian National Lok Dal programme to mark the 108th birth anniversary of the late deputy PM Devi Lal saw several regional political outfits such as the Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (United) and the National Conference putting up a show of strength where they backed the ongoing agitation against the agri laws and urged the electorate to “strengthen” them if they want their voices to be heard.

The “Samman Diwas Samaroh” at Jind’s Anaj Mandi also saw the surprise participation of BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh.

While Akali Dal was represented by former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and KC Tyagi attended on behalf of NC, and JD(U) respectively. Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, organised the event.

Birender Singh said Devi Lal had taught farmers to struggle for their rights. “Today, again the fight is for farmers’ rights. A moment will come that farmers will get united and follow the right man. Then, they shall succeed,” the former Union minister said.

Badal urged people to strengthen regional outfits for the resolution of their issues.

Abdullah said the Union government is in the “grip of industrialists and that is why they want to sacrifice farmers”.

He stressed on making friends with the neighbouring countries even as he lashed out at the BJP over abrogating Article 370 and accused the saffron party of trying to appropriate Lord Ram who, he said, was a god not only of the Hindus but of the entire world.

OP Chautala said: “Four farmer agitations have been successful in the past. This one will also succeed.”