Referendum row: LIP chief Simarjeet Singh backs Khaira

Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Balbir Singh (sitting beside Khaira) with other AAP leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh Thursday. (Express photo) Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Balbir Singh (sitting beside Khaira) with other AAP leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh Thursday. (Express photo)

Even as Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira is facing all-round fire, including from his own party AAP, for his remarks on “Referendum 2020” planned by Sikh hardliners, he has found support from Simarjeet Singh Bains, the chief of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP).

Bains, who is MLA from Atam Nagar constituency of Ludhiana, told The Indian Express, “Khaira has been misunderstood on this issue and his words are being twisted. Whoever is criticising him within his party cannot see him at the post of Leader of Opposition.”

Bains said wrong feedback had been given about Khaira to AAP leadership in Delhi.

He, however, did not mention AAP leaders by names.

