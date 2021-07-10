Red light violations on the rise in Chandigarh

JUMPING RED lights has become a frequent traffic violation in the last six months, suggest analysis of traffic challans issued in the city.

Till last year, this violation was more frequently reported during morning hours – 5am to 8am – and afternoon hours when the traffic usually remained less.

An analysis of this year’s traffic challans and road accidents suggests that motorists violate the red signal throughout 24 hours. As per the challaning branch, 2,723 motorists were challaned for jumping red signal this year, of which about 1,500 were issued between 5 am and 9 pm. The most challans were issued against four-wheelers.

“Though a decline in the violation of red signal was observed since after the implementation of Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (2019) in which fine for the particular violation was enhanced from Rs 300 to between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 but the record of six months suggests the violation has been increasing. Earlier, there were a few roads prone to over speeding and red light jumping. These were Railway Light Point-IT Park road, New Hallomajra link road, etc. This year, we observed this violation throughout the city,” said sources in the challaning branch.

Over speeding along with red light jump at intersections were the reasons behind at least seven fatal casualties reported in wee hours and late-night hours. As many as 56 people were killed in 117 road accidents between January 1 and July 5 this year in Chandigarh.

DSP (Road Accident Analysis Wing) Jaswinder Singh, said, “As per the trend in previous years, the particular offence of red-light jumping was reported during the early morning and evening hours when the roads remain usually empty. Ironically, this time, we observed motorists violate the red signal even during the peak hours, which is unusual. Dealing with it strictly, we have started installing camera radars.”

From Thursday night onwards the police started laying special nakas.