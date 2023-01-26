Red alert sounded across Punjab

A red alert has been sounded on Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Republic Day-2023 in the border state of Punjab as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

He also asked all the Station House Officers (SHOs) and Gazzeted Officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.

He informed that senior officers from Chandigarh have also been deputed to review security arrangements in important districts of the state and additional forces have also been deployed at the sensitive pockets.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people have also been ordered by the DGP Punjab.