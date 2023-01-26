scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Red alert sounded across Punjab

The DGP, while reviewing the security arrangements with all the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police of the state, asked the district heads to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their concerned jurisdictions.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people have also been ordered by the DGP Punjab. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Red alert sounded across Punjab
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A red alert has been sounded on Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Republic Day-2023 in the border state of Punjab as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

The DGP, while reviewing the security arrangements with all the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police of the state, asked the district heads to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their concerned jurisdictions.A red alert has been sounded on Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Republic Day-2023 in the border state of Punjab as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

He also asked all the Station House Officers (SHOs) and Gazzeted Officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.

He informed that senior officers from Chandigarh have also been deputed to review security arrangements in important districts of the state and additional forces have also been deployed at the sensitive pockets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
More from Chandigarh

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people have also been ordered by the DGP Punjab.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 03:40 IST
Next Story

‘The Maoists, hiding on a hilltop, ambushed & opened fire at us’: Cop recounts operation

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close