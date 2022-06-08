Recruitment scam: Complainant moves HC, seeks quashing of case against him

The controversy over the alleged irregularities in recruitment of two officials in Haryana State Warehousing Corporation 12 years ago took a fresh turn on Tuesday with the complainant, Ravinder Kumar, moving the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

Panchkula police had booked Kumar and others on charges of criminal conspiracy and fabrication of official documents on a complaint lodged by Haryana Cadre IAS officer, Ashok Khemka. The case will be heard next on July 6. In his petition placed before Justice Lisa Gill, Kumar sought the quashing on the ground that the FIR seeking action against him for the Sections mentioned therein was not legally maintainable.

The petitioner’s counsel contended before HC that, Kumar pointed out to the Managing Director of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation that certain appointments were a result of corrupt practices, adopted by the then management of the corporation.

Besides, the action of termination of services against the ineligible appointees, the corporation management thought it fit to proceed criminally against the officers concerned at the relevant time, including the erstwhile Managing Director Ashok Khemka. A complaint was made to the police, following which an FIR was registered at Panchkula against Khemka for cheating and other another offence under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, contended Kumar’s counsel.

Meanwhile, Khemka proceeded to lodge a counter FIR soon after he came to know of criminal proceedings.