Recruitment row: Punjab and Haryana HC stays arrest of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in an FIR registered at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula on a reference sent by 2004 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Verma.

The bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan also issued a notice to the state of Haryana and asked Khemka to join the investigation. Khemka had sought to quash the FIR registered against him under Section 13 (criminal misconduct by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Panchkula police had booked Khemka and three retired employees of the Haryana State Warehouse Corporation (HSWC) on April 20 following a reference by its MD Sanjeev Verma regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment of two officials in the warehousing corporation during the former’s tenure as its MD over 12 years ago.

Verma has written to the state government seeking to transfer the FIRs registered against him by Khemka (FIR no. 171) and the one registered against Khemka (FIR no. 170), to the CBI for probe. Khemka had lodged FIR no. 171 against Verma for allegedly tampering with records at the office of the HSWC.