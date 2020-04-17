Recovery rate of Covid patients in Haryana reach 34.45 per cent

As on date, there are eight districts of Haryana that do not have any active case of Covid-19. (Representational Image) As on date, there are eight districts of Haryana that do not have any active case of Covid-19. (Representational Image)

At least eight districts of Haryana have become Covid-free, as on April 17. With the total number of Covid patients in the state reaching 209, recovery of 72 patients till date has put the recovery rate of Covid patients at approximately 34.45 per cent.

While seven fresh Covid cases, including five from Nuh and two from Panchkula, were reported in the state taking the total number to 207, districts of Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Yamunanagar became Covid-free according to state government’s Covid bulletin released, Friday evening.

As on date, there are eight districts of Haryana that do not have any active case of Covid-19.

According to Friday evening bulletin, Haryana had sent over 8884 samples for testing, out of which 7148 tested negative, while the report in 1527 samples was yet awaited.

As per the Friday evening bulletin, out of 135 active Covid cases, while 109 cases are less than 14 days old, there are 26 cases that are active for more than 14 days.

There are yet 14,824 persons who are kept under surveillance in the state. Out of 135 active Covid patients in Haryana, Nuh continues to lead with 52 patients, followed by 20 in Faridabad, 19 in Palwal, 15 in Gurugram and 14 in Panchkula. While there are five active Covid patients in Ambala, Sonipat district has three such patients, while Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts have two patients each, and districts of Hisar, Jind, KArnal and Panipat have one Covid patient each, as on April 17 evening.

Registration of land deals to begin from April 20

Haryana is going to begin registration of land deals from April 20. “Delivery of public services viz. registration of instruments pertaining to transfer of property under sections 17 and 18 of Registration Act, 1908, delivery of copies of revenue records and registration deeds, entry and attestation of mutations, attestation of affidavits and issuances of residence, scheduled castes, backward classes certificates etc. will have to be carried out with necessary staff deployed for such purposes w.e.f. 20.4.2020”, the order issued by Department of Revenue to all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners read. To begin with, there will be 30 registrations allowed per day and social distancing norms will have to be mandatorily followed by the visitors and staff.

Chief Secretary asks to open book/stationery shops

Haryana Chief Secretary, Keshni Anand Arora today directed officers to allow book/stationery shops to open. “To ensure the availability of material required for education, books or stationery shops should be allowed to open and operate in a staggered manner while ensuring that social distancing and proper personal hygiene and practice are followed and online education mechanism should also be devised to communicate with the students through audio and video clipping and to explore the possibility of delivering books at the doorstep”, Arora directed officers while chairing a meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee, Friday.

Special passes for industries

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, TVSN Prasad said, “There are two kinds of passes which will be issued wherein a triangular special pass will be issued for industries of essential goods in containment zones and a rectangular ordinary pass which can be used in non-containment zones”, adding that “industries will be opened in a phased manner”.

Haryana begins pooling samples

Haryana has also begun samples through polling that will enhance capacities of existing labs substantially. “PGI in Rohtak having capacity of 180 samples per day is able to successfully complete 500 samples with a pooling method. With the testing machines that are expected sometime this week the capacity of PGI Rohtak will increase to 1000 samples per day using the pooling method. We shall continue to test samples in accordance with the guidelines given by ICMR. We are expecting 10,000 rapid testing kits that will be used in hotspots of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, and Panchkula. Random sampling of those workers who will start going to work in the industries will be done”, said Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department-cum-nodal officer for COVID-19.

Over 8000 samples tested

“Only 817 samples were taken before April 1, whereas more than 8000 samples have been taken from April 1 till April 17. All preparatory arrangements with regard to social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories and establishments are under process in view of the MHA order dated April 15”, the government’s Friday evening Covid bulletin mentioned. Haryana has also constituted more than 400 Mobile Health Teams to check health status regarding SARI, ILI etc. and OPDs have been started at Community Health Centre/ Primary Health Centre level.

Haryana has also begun door-to-door survey to check the status of health of people in containment zones.

CM approves immediate procurement of logistics

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar gave his nod for immediate procurement of additional logistic items, medicines, consumables and equipments like thermal scanners and ventilators worth over Rs 72.32 crores for COVID-19 through the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL) to meet the demand of the health institutions in the State.

“The essential medicines, consumables or equipments to be purchased include 11,91,390 N-95 masks, 54,54,634 triple layer mask, 14,81,639 sterile PPE kit, 38,59,867 gloves, 11,63,043 HCQ tablet (400mg), 3,12,050 hand sanitizer (500 ml), 85,000 rapid test kits, 7000 real time PCR kit, 1.10 lakh disposable bed sheets, 77 lakh levo-citrizine, 22 lakh azithromycin (500mg), 11 lakh zinc tablet, 55,000 cotton (500gm), 44,000 cotton gauze than, 4,400 disposable dead body bags, 44,000 denatured spirit, 1,03,042 VTM and 22,000 disinfectant-hypo chloride solution”, the official spokesman said.

“Equipments and other items to be purchased include 2200 hand-held thermal scanner at the rate of 100 each for all districts, 1 digital flat panel detector system doing X-ray and 1 ultrasound machine with convex, sector (cardiac) and Linear (vascular) probes for COVID-19 patients for Radiology Department, Civil Hospital Panchkula, 46 Ventilators (Adult) – Panchkula (2), Ambala (3), Yamunanagar (3), Kurukshetra (3), Kaithal (3), Jind (3), Panipat (2), Palwal (3), Nuh (3), Rewari (3), Hisar (3), Bhiwani (1), Narnaul (3), Fatehabad (3), Sirsa (2), Charkhi Dadri (3) and Jhajjar (3). Apart from this, 35 Ventilators (Pediatric) would also be purchased. These include Panchkula (2), Ambala (2), Yamunanagar (1), Karnal (2), Kurukshetra (2), Kaithal (2), Jind (2), Panipat (2), Faridabad (2), Rohtak (1), Palwal (2), Nuh (2), Rewari (2), Bhiwani (2), Narnaul (2), Fatehabad (2), Sirsa (1), Charkhi Dadri (2) and Jhajjjar (2).

Toll-free travel extended

Haryana government has also decided to further extend the temporary closure of the toll collection/ fee at 15 toll points in the State being run on Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) basis, through entrepreneurs or departmentally till May 3, 2020. However, during the temporary closure of these tolls, all goods traffic would be allowed to operate. Currently, Public Works (Building and Roads) Department is running 15 commercial toll points are being run in various districts of Haryana. Out of these, while 5 toll points are on BOT basis through concessionaires, 6 toll points are being operated through Entrepreneurs and 4 are being run departmentally. The State Government had earlier given approval for temporary closure for collection of toll tax on all these toll points with effect from March 30, 2020 to April 14, 2020.

