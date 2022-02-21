Recovery rate hits a high of 98.94% in Panchkula as third wave ebbs

Meanwhile, Panchkula on Monday recorded just eight new Covid cases, while not recording any fresh deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The ebb of the third Covid wave has led to a drastic dip in the number of cases in Panchkula, with the recovery rate in the district on Monday shooting up to 98.94% — the highest so far.

The recovery rate — the total number of people who recover from the disease against the total number of cases reported in a day — had earlier remained constant at about 98.75 percent after the second wave had ended.

Dr Mankirat Kaur, the spokesperson for civil hospital of the district, said, “The recovery rate at the moment is the highest we can ever achieve. The recovery rate can never get to 100 percent as several deaths have been recorded during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Panchkula on Monday recorded just eight new Covid cases, while not recording any fresh deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the total eight new cases reported Monday, four were added to the district count, while the rest were added to the outside district tally.

A total of 57,914 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,973 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 413 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Monday fell down below the 1 percent mark to stand at 0.84 per cent.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000- mark on January 12, and the 2500-mark the following day, witnessed another expected huge dip. On Monday, there were only 53 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority — 49— remained under home isolation while four have required to be hospitalized.

The district has conducted 591,552 tests so far, with 462 samples being collected on Sunday.

As many as 181 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in the third wave. A total of 496 healthcare workers have tested positive in Panchkula since the beginning of covid in the district.