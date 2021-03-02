scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Recovery of 1 kg heroin: Accused use cab for smuggling drugs

The accused had come from Nigeria on a study visa in July 2015 and obtained BCA degree from Bangalore International College in 2018.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 2, 2021 6:33:53 am
Kolkata Police, kolkata drugs, kolkata drugs seized, kolkata crime news, kolkata news, indian express newsThe accused were arrested by the CIA staff led by DSP (D) Gurcharan Singh and CIA staff in-charge Inspector Gurmel Singh. 

Arrested with 1 kg heroin, two men, including a Nigerian national, used to smuggle drugs in a web-based cab. The Nigerian national had completed his master’s degree from a college near Kharar and used to supply drugs to students in some private colleges.

SSP Satinder Singh said that during the interrogation of two accused identified as Vakil Hassan, 28, and Nigerian national Emmanuel Ogunbodede Richards, 28, it was revealed that they were smuggling the drugs in a Maruti Wagon R car. “Vakil Hassan worked for a web-based cab service and he used his car to smuggle heroin from Delhi as well. We have recovered the car,” the SSP said.

Richards had come from Nigeria on a study visa in July 2015 and obtained BCA degree from Bangalore International College in 2018. He completed his MCA degree from Doaba College, Kharar, and thereafter started living at Kharar.

The SSP stated that accused Vakil Hassan along with his Nigerian friend used to earn money by selling heroin in Mohali and Kharar area. They used the earned money to live a lavish life. “They have been pushing youth into drugs by selling heroin in nearby colleges,” the SSP added.

