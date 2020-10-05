Recoveries continue to exceed new Covid cases in Haryana

In the last 24 hours, 20 patients died due to Covid, taking the total Covid death toll in Haryana to 1,470. (Representational)

The recovery rate of coronavirus positive patients in Haryana continues to be more than the new cases of infections across the state. In the last 24 hours, while 1,302 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported, 2,083 patients recovered. While the recovery rate of Covid positive patients in Haryana reached 89.89 per cent, the Covid positive rate came down to 6.64 per cent and Covid case doubling rate reached 32 days.

In the last 24 hours, 20 patients died due to Covid, taking the total Covid death toll in Haryana to 1,470.

According to the state’s Sunday evening Covid bulletin, there were 12,067 active patients in Haryana out of whom 11,842 were active for less than 11 days while 225 patients were active for longer durations.

While Faridabad added another 124 new cases of coronavirus infections, Gurgaon added 287, Sonipat 50, Rewari 43, Ambala 72, Rohtak 93, Panipat 49, Karnal 45, Hisar 130, Palwal 25, Panchkula 32, Mahendragarh 54, Jhajjar 22, Bhiwani 21, Kurukshetra 27, Nuh two, Sirsa 59, Yamunanagar 58, Fatehabad 59, Kaithal 15, Jind 26, and Charkhi Dadri nine.

As of Sunday evening, Haryana’s testing per million population reached 79,734 tests while the fatality rate was 1.10 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.