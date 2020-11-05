‘Even recovered Covid patients can be at risk if people don’t restrain themselves on Diwali’

The Chandigarh Administration also specified that several studies conducted in Italy and the USA have shown increased pollution is linked to higher rates of mortality due to Covid-19.

The Chandigarh Administration has cautioned city residents on use of fire crackers, stating that studies have revealed that 15 per cent Covid-19 deaths are caused due to air pollution. The administration added that even those who have recovered from the virus will become vulnerable if people don’t restrain themselves during Diwali.

“With the approaching winter and the deteriorating air quality in Chandigarh, more and more people will be susceptible to cough and cold. With the constant threat of Covid-19 looming over them, further pollution by bursting crackers and fireworks will be dangerous for people with weak lungs,” said the administration in a statement.

“Studies have also shown that 15 per cent of coronavirus deaths are due to air pollution and case fatality rate can increase in elderly and persons with co-morbidities. As the winter sets in, dry air could aggravate breathing difficulties, especially among those suffering from lung ailments,” said officials.

“If we add smoke to the ambient air by bursting crackers, then it could turn out to be a recipe for disaster. The poisonous gas emitted from crackers and fireworks is particularly dangerous for people who are suffering from Covid-19 whether in hospital or in quarantine,” the officials added.

The Director Health Services stated that even those who have recovered from the virus will become vulnerable if we do not restrain ourselves during Diwali.

She advised people to stay indoor and desist from bursting fire crackers. “Public cooperation in this will help in keeping the transmission of Covid-19 under control and decrease the risk of mortality due to the virus in the coming winter months,” she said.

