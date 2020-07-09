Record Covid spike in Haryana with 691 new cases in a day

In Haryana, as many as 18,690 persons have been infected till now. (Representational) In Haryana, as many as 18,690 persons have been infected till now. (Representational)

Haryana witnessed a record jump of 691 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

The pandemic has now hit the judiciary as well, with 11 officials in the judicial courts at Nuh (Mewat) having tested positive for the novel virus.

Two additional district and sessions judges (ADJs) in Haryana had already tested positive. At least 500 judicial officers, their families and staff have been quarantined in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh so far after an accused produced in court tested positive.

In Haryana, as many as 18,690 persons have been infected till now while 14,106 of them have recovered or have been discharged from the hospitals with the state’s recovery rate of 75.47 per cent. With today’s three deaths, the number of casualties in the state has reached 282.

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Wednesday presided over a meeting of crisis coordination committee with deputy commissioners and nodal officers appointed for covid-19 through video conferencing.

She directed deputy commissioners to further ramp up Covid-19 management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing and focused clinical management along with proactive information education and communication (IEC) activities. The police have also been directed to monitor the entry and exit of containment zones.

“Increased testing capacity, especially in containment zones along with aggressive efforts to reduce the positivity rate of Covid-19 should be done. Improved testing capacity with aggressive contact tracing is the key to reduce the positivity rate. Besides this, antigen testing should be done in every district,” she said.

Arora directed that 80 per cent contact tracing be done on the same day. The fatality rate should be reduced at any cost, she asserted, adding that proper body management should be done on a priority basis.

Besides this, psychological counselling should be provided to every patient and a mechanism should be evolved to help in removing the uncertainty arising among the relatives of Covid patients, she said.

The chief secretary said that though the fatality rate in Haryana is much lesser than the national rate and the Union home ministry has also praised the efforts and arrangements made by Haryana to contain the infection, every district has to work aggressively towards bringing the rate below 1 per cent.

She said that like Rohtak, medical colleges in other districts should be explored to start plasma treatment. She said that the plasma deposit bank has been set up at Faridabad and the same should be set up in other districts too.

The chief secretary said that the close vigil of those coming from outside Haryana should be done on a priority basis. Besides this, “checking of every vehicle entering the state should be done meticulously”.

