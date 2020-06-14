Reconsider opening PU for students’ safety: PUTA to VC

PUTA, Chandigarh, along with PUTA Patiala and the teachers’ association from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar had written a similar letter to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder. PUTA, Chandigarh, along with PUTA Patiala and the teachers’ association from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar had written a similar letter to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder.

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association has written a letter to Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar, asking him to reconsider the decision to open the university to students from June 16 onwards in the light of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in the city and in compliance with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA guideline suggest a carefully planned and phased reopening of educational institutions outside containment zones.

The letter states that there is “serious apprehension of community spread of Covid-19 in the coming days, which would require minimal movement of all, strict adherence to social distancing norms and most importantly, complete sanitization of buildings, departments, offices, hostels, residential areas, open areas, laboratories, market places, etc. located on the Campus and Regional Centres, etc.”

PUTA, Chandigarh, along with PUTA Patiala and the teachers’ association from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar had written a similar letter to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder on June 10 as well, requesting the CM to ensure safety of students who are to attend examination in June.

