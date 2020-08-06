Recommend ways to enhance Covid beds: Badnore to medical experts

He also said, a dedicated dialysis machine has been earmarked for Covid patients, who need regular dialysis. He also said, a dedicated dialysis machine has been earmarked for Covid patients, who need regular dialysis.

As covid cases continue to rise, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore Wednesday directed medical experts to recommend methods to enhance Covid treatment beds.

“The Administrator directed a committee of medical experts should be constituted to study existing facilities in three major medical institutions and also recommend methods to enhance Covid treatment beds,” said the administration, after the war room meeting.

The Administrator also directed the Finance Secretary to urgently meet officials to finalise which markets should follow odd-even formula and which need to be closed. He also directed the MC and DC to keep watch on open-air eateries.

If gyms don’t follow norms, may face closure

The Administrator said, the guidelines notified for gymnasiums and yoga institutions should be strictly followed and any violation will invite closure of the unit. Gyms and yoga institutes opened in the city on Wednesday.

Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGI, said there are 114 patients in the Covid Block, out of whom 46 are from the UT, 40 from Punjab, 13 from Haryana, six each from HP and UP. He said 828 samples were tested, of which 78 were positive.

Meanwhile, Dr B S Chavan, Director Principal, GMCH, said 348 samples, of which 30 were positive. He also said, a dedicated dialysis machine has been earmarked for Covid patients, who need regular dialysis.

TESTING INCREASED

Adviser Manoj Parida said testing has been increased with introduction of rapid antigen tests.

RATION DISTRIBUTION

The Administrator directed the Food Secretary to ensure distribution of wheat and pulses among people is completed on priority.

