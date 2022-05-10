Receptive, no arrogance, Sidhu praises CM Mann

In a keenly watched political development, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday met CM Bhagwant Mann and praised him for not having any arrogance and being receptive to his viewpoint as he discussed a host of issues “to resurrect Punjab and its economy”.

The meeting and the praise later came days after Sidhu called Mann a “rubber doll”, alluding to the opposition charge that the state government was being run by the AAP leadership from Delhi. After meeting Mann at the secretariat Monday, Sidhu termed the 50-minute meeting as “very positive” and Mann as “very receptive and down to earth CM”.

“I haven’t met such a receptive CM. He was ready to listen and was very receptive,” said Sidhu, adding that he raised issues for Punjab’s betterment and for raising resources for the government. Sidhu told reporters that he also raised the issue of plugging pilferage of excise duty and set up a state-owned liquor corporation.

The former Congress legislator suggested Mann that money to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore could be generated from the liquor sector. “When you fix the rate of sand, everything will be set right. There is nothing called the sand mafia, it is the transport mafia,” said Sidhu.

Saying the he was hopeful that AAP government will break the monopoly in various sectors, Sidhu added: “Je karu taan jai jai kaar, nahi taan Sidhu pehredaar (If Mann is able to do it, there will be accolades, else Sidhu will continue to be a watchman).”

The meeting, meanwhile, drew sharp reactions from both AAP and the opposition camps.

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar called Sidhu a “spent force” and a “rejected leader”. In a video message, Bhullar said: “See how large-hearted our CM is. During the tenure of Congress and Akali Dal, their big leaders would not get time to meet the CM. Today, Sidhu is neither a minister, nor an MLA nor an MP. He is a common man, who was defeated, and rejected by people. Indeed people are proud that AAP is the party of the common people that our CM gave time to an aam aadmi.”