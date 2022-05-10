scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Receptive, no arrogance, Sidhu praises CM Mann

The meeting and the praise later came days after Sidhu called Mann a "rubber doll", alluding to the opposition charge that the state government was being run by the AAP leadership from Delhi.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev , Navjeevan Gopal | Chandigarh |
May 10, 2022 1:54:29 am
navjot singh sidhu, sidhu, bhagwant mann, punjab cm, Chandigarh news, Chandigarh, Indian express, Indian express news, Punjab newsFormer Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with CM Bhagwant Mann

In a keenly watched political development, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday met CM Bhagwant Mann and praised him for not having any arrogance and being receptive to his viewpoint as he discussed a host of issues “to resurrect Punjab and its economy”.

The meeting and the praise later came days after Sidhu called Mann a “rubber doll”, alluding to the opposition charge that the state government was being run by the AAP leadership from Delhi. After meeting Mann at the secretariat Monday, Sidhu termed the 50-minute meeting as “very positive” and Mann as “very receptive and down to earth CM”.

“I haven’t met such a receptive CM. He was ready to listen and was very receptive,” said Sidhu, adding that he raised issues for Punjab’s betterment and for raising resources for the government. Sidhu told reporters that he also raised the issue of plugging pilferage of excise duty and set up a state-owned liquor corporation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The former Congress legislator suggested Mann that money to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore could be generated from the liquor sector. “When you fix the rate of sand, everything will be set right. There is nothing called the sand mafia, it is the transport mafia,” said Sidhu.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...Premium
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
From Demosthenes to Nehru… why free speech remains stuck in debatePremium
From Demosthenes to Nehru… why free speech remains stuck in debate
More Premium Stories >>

Saying the he was hopeful that AAP government will break the monopoly in various sectors, Sidhu added: “Je karu taan jai jai kaar, nahi taan Sidhu pehredaar (If Mann is able to do it, there will be accolades, else Sidhu will continue to be a watchman).”

The meeting, meanwhile, drew sharp reactions from both AAP and the opposition camps.

More from Chandigarh

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar called Sidhu a “spent force” and a “rejected leader”. In a video message, Bhullar said: “See how large-hearted our CM is. During the tenure of Congress and Akali Dal, their big leaders would not get time to meet the CM. Today, Sidhu is neither a minister, nor an MLA nor an MP. He is a common man, who was defeated, and rejected by people. Indeed people are proud that AAP is the party of the common people that our CM gave time to an aam aadmi.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement