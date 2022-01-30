Rebellion hits saffron party: Son denied ticket, senior BJP leader Madan Mittal joins SAD

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal Saturday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Mittal, a four-time MLA, was upset after the BJP denied his son, Arvind Mittal, a ticket from the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency.

The BJP has fielded Parminder Sharma from the constituency that falls in the Ropar district. A BJP state secretary, Sharma was fielded by BJP from Anandpur Sahib in 2017 too, but had lost. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Akali Dal had allotted Anandpur Sahib seat to its ally the Bahujan Samaj Party. As per a senior Akali leader who wished not to be named, Arvind is likely to be fielded from Anandpur Sahib contesting on the BSP symbol.

The BSP, the Akali leader said, may drop Nitin Nanda, the candidate it had announced earlier for constituency. “The final modalities are being worked out,” the Akali leader added.

Nanda, a former Shiv Sena leader had contested from Anandpur Sahib as an independent in 2017 but lost. The seat is currently represented by Congress’s Rana KP Singh, who is also the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

Nanda, who filed his nomination papers Saturday, said, “BSP has given ticket to me from Anandpur Sahib. Madan Mohan Mittal and Arvind Mittal have joined Akali Dal. As per the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, Anandpur Sahib seat is with BSP.”

Asked if he would step down and withdraw the nomination if asked by BSP, Nanda said, “Whatever decision my supporters, my party workers and my team takes, I will go by that.”

Mittal, who was accompanied by Arvind as he joined SAD, said he was “resigning from the BJP to fight the injustice being done to the Anandpur Sahib constituency”. He added that “while all projects had been taken away from Anandpur Sahib during the Congress regime, the local BJP leadership had failed to safeguard” the rights of its people. “We have seen rampant illegal mining, which needs to be stopped. Truckers and truck unions have also been robbed of their livelihood. I have stepped forward to work for the welfare of Anandpur Sahib and end the discrimination being meted out to it,” he said.

Welcoming Mittal, Sukhbir appointed him the party’s halqa incharge from the seat. He also appointed Mittal senior vice president of the party. Asked whether Mittal would contest the forthcoming elections from Anandpur Sahib, Sukhbir said, “This decision would be left to the BSP”. Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi was not available for comments.

Meanwhile, Mittal said he had “always stood alongside [Akali patron] Parkash Singh Badal who was a symbol of unity and would also stand alongside Sukhbir Singh Badal who was carrying forward the same legacy”.

He also lauded the SAD president for “fast-tracking development during his stint in government as deputy chief minister as well as bringing in massive investment into the state”.