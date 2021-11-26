scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Realtor accused of duping man of Rs 5 crore sent to judicial custody

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: November 26, 2021 7:04:51 am
Ram Lal Chaudhary, the property dealer-cum-financer who was arrested last week for allegedly duping a Gurugram resident of ?5 crore, was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Chaudhary was arrested on November 11 for cheating Guragon’s Atulya Sharma and his police custody has already been extended once.

Police sources said that during the course of the investigations, many property documents, along with some signed blank cheques, were recovered from various places linked to Chaudhary.

At least five luxury cars have been seized from the house of 64-year-old Chaudhary later.

A police officer said, “A second FIR against him for cheating Rs 6 crore from a retired revenue officer in Panchkula was registered at PS 34 during the course of investigations.

The investigation of the second case is going on simultaneously. Chaudhary is yet to be arrested in connection with the second case.”

Chaudhary, police said, is a resident of Sector 46 and a native of Rajasthan.

He migrated to Chandigarh in the late 1970s. Earlier, he had been living in a slum in Karsan Colony, Phase-2 Ramdarbar.

In 1996, the colony was razed and residents were allotted concrete houses in Sector 52.

The first FIR against Ram Lal was registered in July 2000 for assault and attempt to murder, among other charges.

He was arrested but the FIR was quashed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2001. In 2002, Chaudhary made the headlines again for his involvement in Chandigarh’s rape-on-wheel case.

A former bureaucrat of Haryana, who was posted in Chandigarh, had been named in that FIR as well.

However, all the suspects, in that case, were acquitted in March 2014.

In October that year, Chaudary, his daughter, and another individual were also arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was staying with Chaudary’s son.

Later, they were all acquitted in March 2016.

