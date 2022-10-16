Real estate tribunal upholds decision in favour of allottees of housing project

Stating that a liability of Rs 171.92 crore is pending against real estate firm M/s GLM Infratech Pvt Ltd, the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT) has dismissed the firm’s two appeals challenging orders in favour of allottees of Amazon The Defence County – a residential project at Panchkula’s Sector 30 which has not been completed by GLM Infratech since 2008.

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) had allowed the allottees, gathered under the banner of GLM Buyers’ Welfare Association, to take possession of the incomplete multi-crore housing project in May and September 2022.

But subsequently, the construction firm challenged the orders before the tribunal on various grounds, including violation of Section 8 of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act.

The housing project was launched in 2008 in 16.8 acres of land. During the first phase, 456 flats were scheduled to be constructed in four towers. The possession was scheduled to be given to the allottees in 2012.

In a detailed order on Friday, a two-member tribunal of Inderjeet Mehta (judicial) and Anil Kumar Gupta (technical) said, “The appellant is raising various contentions on account of procedural issues of law… The company has failed to complete the project. As per the audit report, a total financial liability to the tune of Rs 171.92 crore is pending against the appellant. This liability includes a statutory payment of Rs 53.24 crore on account of EDC and bank liability of Rs 80.09 crore. These liabilities far exceed the total receivable from the various allottees. The allottees do not have any faith in the appellant that the appellant will ever be able to give them the possession of their units. The association wants to complete the project on its own by pooling its share of pending payments. A large number of allottees have already become members of the respondent association and have actually contributed some part of their money and also have given the affidavit to contribute their share for completing the project. Under these circumstances we cannot ask the allottees to pay their balance payment to the appellant for completion of the project.”

One of the members of GLM Buyers’ Welfare Association said, “Many of the buyers had paid Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1 crore for purchasing the flats. These included 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats, among others. When the developer failed to complete the project, we (the purchasers) decided to take the matters into our own hands. Almost all the flats, which are under construction, were booked and sold.”

Amazon The Defence County (housing society) is situated on the roadside of Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway. The entrance gate of the society is facing the national highway.