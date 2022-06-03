Real estate promoter held for cheating doc of Rs 29 lakh

THE UT police on Thursday said they have booked a Ludhiana-based real estate promoter for cheating a doctor of Rs 29 lakh on the pretext of providing him a flat at Kandaghat in Himachal Pradesh.

Police identified the booked promoter as one Amanpreet Singh Sodhi.

According to the police, the complainant in the case, identified as RS Sachdeva, a resident of Sector 15, had reported that he had booked a flat at Kandaghat Solan in May, 2012, through Prithvi Infra Developers, New Delhi, and had paid full amount for the property, which worked out to around Rs 29 lakh, by November, 2016.

The complaint further said that the real estate company later ended up under the purview of probe by Central investigation agencies, which made them default on handover of possession of the flat to Sachdeva.

DSP (DCIC) Devinder Sharma said, “We received the complaint and started an investigation. During investigation, we learnt that there are many others who had paid for their flats in full but never handed possession of their properties. The investigation revealed that some of the accounts of the real estate company had been attached by the Central investigation agencies. We have lodged an FIR and further probe in the matter is on.”

Sources said that the accused, Amanpreet Singh Sodhi, had promised Sachdeva to return his money after he failed to deliver the flat and had also gven an affidavit to the doctor regarding the same. But the money was not returned to Sachdeva, who recently retired from GMSH-16 . A case under Section 420 (cheating) was then registered at the Sector 34 police station.