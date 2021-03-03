‘Ready for any sacrifice in interest of farmers’: Abhay Chautala, gets rousing welcome at ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

INLD leader Abhay Chautala urged the farmers to put more strength into their agitation to give a “befitting reply” to those who are “trying to weaken the agitation”. (File)

Thousands of farmers gathered in Ellenabad town of Sirsa district for a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ Wednesday to honour INLD leader Abhay Chautala. Chautala was elected to the Haryana Assembly from Ellenabad constituency in October 2019 Assembly polls, but resigned from the Vidhan Sabha in support of protesting farmers on January 27 this year.

Chautala’s resignation had come as a shot in the arm for farmers as the protesters were on backfoot on February 27 because of the Republic Day incident in Delhi. After his resignation, Abhay Chautala has been honoured by farmers at various locations.

Wednesday’s ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ was held in Ellenabad under the banner of Kisan Majdoor Ekta Shakti Manch. Addressing the mahapanchayat, Chautala said, “I had two options; one to remain a member of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and second to resign from it in the interest of farmers.

I preferred to resign following footsteps of Chaudhary Devi Lal. I have the blood of Chaudhary Devi Lal in my veins. I am ready for any sacrifice for the interests of farmers.”

He urged the farmers to put more strength into their agitation to give a “befitting reply” to those who are “trying to weaken the agitation”. “You focus on the agitation and don’t worry about your standing crops. I won’t allow your crops (harvesting) to get affected as combine machines will be arranged for the same.” According to a press release issued by his office, Chautala further said, “You (farmers) take oath that you won’t allow entry of BJP-JJP ministers and MLAs in your villages. If they come to your villages then ask them to resign from their posts.”