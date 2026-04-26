Reader’s Corner: From Chandigarh to Kolkata, a journey back home

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Written by R K Saboo
Some journeys are planned not by calendars, but by memories of times gone by. Recently, my wife and I visited Kolkata, my hometown, the city of Tagore and Netaji, where I grew up singing Bande Mataram and learnt to walk the path of life guided by Tagore’s call of Ekla Chalo Re. A city of trams and yellow taxis, a centre of art and culture, Kolkata is also where I once met Mahatma Gandhi and, with immense pride, offered Rs 10 to his Harijan Seva Fund, my entire two-month pocket money.
Though I left Kolkata in 1960, Kolkata never left me. Walking through its familiar lanes during my recent visit, memories and emotions resurfaced, untouched by time. I remembered Birla Jute Mills in Birlapur, where my father worked, where I was born and raised, and where I attended primary school. I visited St Xavier’s School, where I received my first lessons in English, and our old house in Ballygunge, where I spent many happy years. Babuji’s strict principles and discipline, Ma’s love and quiet strength, my elder brother’s watchful care, teasing my younger sisters, and playing cricket on our lawn with our young domestic help, Tulsi, all came rushing back. These treasured memories clouded my vision with tears.
Family formed the emotional core of our visit. My late brother’s family and mine have always shared a close bond. We stayed at our Alipore home, surrounded by warmth, with my Bhabhi, daughter Veena, her sons and their families. One evening, our extended family gathered for dinner at Kurry Patta, the restaurant run by Veena’s son. Laughter filled the air, conversations flowed freely, and the evening was rich with fond memories and nostalgia.
A poignant moment was visiting the home of my late sister Prem, the youngest among us siblings and dearly loved by all.
My days began with a walk in the Botanical Garden, followed by a gym session at the Calcutta Club. Age may have slowed my steps, but not my resolve. These routines in Kolkata felt more meaningful, as though the city itself was lending me strength and reminding me who I am.
Kolkata’s winter felt colder than I remembered, perhaps a reminder of ageing. Yet warmth was everywhere, in shared meals, heartfelt conversations and enduring relationships.
I visited my close friends Basant and Sudarshan, with whom I had spent many happy years at school, attending one another’s weddings and standing by each other in difficult times. The bonds of affection we share have only deepened with the passing years.
I also met Surendralal G. Mehta, President of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. My interaction with him was enriched by his deep association with India’s cultural and educational heritage.
A visit to Belur Math, the sacred abode associated with Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda, brought a profound sense of reflection and peace. Meeting Swami Satyeshanandaji and spending time in that serene spiritual atmosphere made the visit feel like a teerthyatra.
Kolkata reminded me that no matter how far life takes us, our roots remain intact. Home is not merely an address. It is a presence we carry within us, always there to welcome us.
I now live in Chandigarh, a city that is planned, orderly and forward-looking. Kolkata, layered with history, culture, struggles and triumphs, represents the India that shaped me. Between these two cities lies the journey of my life.
The writer is a Chandigarh-based industrialist and philanthropist who was the first Indian president of Rotary International.
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