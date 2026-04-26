Reader’s Corner: From Chandigarh to Kolkata, a journey back home

Written by R K Saboo

Some journeys are planned not by calendars, but by memories of times gone by. Recently, my wife and I visited Kolkata, my hometown, the city of Tagore and Netaji, where I grew up singing Bande Mataram and learnt to walk the path of life guided by Tagore’s call of Ekla Chalo Re. A city of trams and yellow taxis, a centre of art and culture, Kolkata is also where I once met Mahatma Gandhi and, with immense pride, offered Rs 10 to his Harijan Seva Fund, my entire two-month pocket money.

Though I left Kolkata in 1960, Kolkata never left me. Walking through its familiar lanes during my recent visit, memories and emotions resurfaced, untouched by time. I remembered Birla Jute Mills in Birlapur, where my father worked, where I was born and raised, and where I attended primary school. I visited St Xavier’s School, where I received my first lessons in English, and our old house in Ballygunge, where I spent many happy years. Babuji’s strict principles and discipline, Ma’s love and quiet strength, my elder brother’s watchful care, teasing my younger sisters, and playing cricket on our lawn with our young domestic help, Tulsi, all came rushing back. These treasured memories clouded my vision with tears.