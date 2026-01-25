Reader’s Corner: Chandigarh hotels and the making of a welcoming city

“A city is best understood not by its buildings alone, but by how it welcomes a stranger.”

Having lived in Chandigarh for over six decades, I have had the privilege of witnessing the city’s structural evolution as well as the quiet, steady growth of its hospitality industry. The story of Chandigarh’s hotels runs parallel to the story of the city itself, from modest beginnings to an international presence. My association with the city’s hotels is not merely observational; it is personal and enduring.

I came to Chandigarh in 1958, when the city was still finding its feet. On my first business visit, I stayed at Hotel Mountview, a name that would later become synonymous with the city’s earliest hotels. There was no luxury in the modern sense. What the hotel offered was courtesy and an unspoken assurance that one was welcome. That first visit left a lasting impression and marked the beginning of my lifelong relationship with Chandigarh’s hospitality spaces.