Reader’s Corner: Chandigarh hotels and the making of a welcoming city

“A city is best understood not by its buildings alone, but by how it welcomes a stranger.”
Having lived in Chandigarh for over six decades, I have had the privilege of witnessing the city’s structural evolution as well as the quiet, steady growth of its hospitality industry. The story of Chandigarh’s hotels runs parallel to the story of the city itself, from modest beginnings to an international presence. My association with the city’s hotels is not merely observational; it is personal and enduring.
I came to Chandigarh in 1958, when the city was still finding its feet. On my first business visit, I stayed at Hotel Mountview, a name that would later become synonymous with the city’s earliest hotels. There was no luxury in the modern sense. What the hotel offered was courtesy and an unspoken assurance that one was welcome. That first visit left a lasting impression and marked the beginning of my lifelong relationship with Chandigarh’s hospitality spaces.
At the time, Chandigarh had few hotels, small, modest and barely functional establishments catering primarily to government officials, architects, planners and early settlers. Among the earliest and most iconic private hotels was Hotel Aroma, established in 1953, even before the city was fully inhabited.
By the 1960s, Chandigarh’s hotel count remained limited and most properties were small. Notable names included Hotel Aroma, Hotel Mountview and Hotel Shivalik View. Rooms had only ceiling fans for cooling, with no air-conditioning, and entertainment options were minimal. Meals were simple desi fare, fresh dal, roti, rice, seasonal vegetables, curd and lassi, along with a few non-vegetarian dishes, served with warmth rather than ceremony.
Guests were addressed by name. Conversations flowed easily. One felt less like a customer and more like a guest in someone’s home. The emphasis was not on grandeur but on human connection, and that made all the difference.
Over the years, I did more than merely stay in these hotels. I hosted personal celebrations, business meetings and Rotary events where friendships were formed, professional associations built and community work advanced. Many important milestones of my life took shape in their modest banquet halls and meeting rooms.
These hotels became centres of interaction, playing a vital role in shaping Chandigarh’s social and professional fabric. As the city matured, its hospitality sector evolved alongside it. Government-run hotels expanded, modernised and emerged as established city landmarks.
By the late 20th century, branded luxury hotels entered the city. Visitors’ expectations and comfort levels changed. Air-conditioned rooms, conference facilities and refined dining gradually became the norm rather than the exception.
By 2025, Chandigarh’s hotel landscape had transformed dramatically. Today, the city has approximately 480 to 500 hotels across categories ranging from budget and mid-range to boutique and luxury. Once a city with only a handful of modest hotels, Chandigarh has become a regional hospitality hub with several five-star properties, including the Taj, Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott, The Lalit, Hyatt Centric and The Oberoi Sukh Vilas.
Hotels in Chandigarh are defined not only by their stars or scale. From quiet corridors to bustling lobbies, they offer warmth, comfort and memories of shared meals and time spent with friends. The words home, hotel and hospital share the same linguistic root, hospice, signifying shelter, care and well-being. Chandigarh’s hotels have lived up to that shared meaning in great measure. They continue to offer a home away from home, with a sense of belonging that lingers long after checkout.
