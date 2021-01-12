Reach Delhi borders for tractor parade by Jan 24: Haryana BKU chief

Haryana farmers now plan to reach Delhi borders by January 24 to join the “tractor parade” in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

In a video message to farmers, Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said: “As per our strategy, all farmer brothers with their tractors should reach Delhi borders by January 24. We will enter Delhi on January 26, even if the police use lathis or bullets. We will break all their (police) barricades to enter Delhi.”

The announcement is significant as even earlier the farmers had succeeded to reach Delhi borders by breaking all barricades installed on highways in Haryana.

As per their call for “Delhi Chalo” on November 26-27, first of all the farmers led by Chaduni had started moving to the national capital from Ambala by breaking barricades on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on November 25.

Not only this, as per the announcement of farm outfits ealrier, farmers are also not letting public meetings of BJP-JJP ministers and MLAs to take place in Haryana villages. On Sunday, farmers had broken the stage of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s “kisan panchayat” in Kaimla village of Karnal district.

“Our next programme will take place on January 26 but if Khattar sahab plans a rally even before it, we will oppose that event too,” said Chaduni.

Farmers in different parts of Haryana have already started the rehearsal for the proposed “tractor parade”. A rehearsal is planned on the Dadri-Bhiwani highway on January 17. Leaders of various khaps took a decision in this regard at Charkhi Dadri on Monday.

Apart from this, farmers are also collecting ration for those agitators who are sitting at the borders of Delhi for the past couple of days. A group of youths Monday collected ration and donations from the villagers of Kalod of Bhiwani district to be sent for the agitators. Milk and lassi are also being supplied. In a meeting held at Siwani town of Bhiwani district Monday, farmers decided to set up committees at village level to intensify the stir. As a part of the protest, farmers will burn copies of three controversial farm laws. Another rehearsal of the tractor parade will take place in Siwani on January 18.

“The farmers are fighting to save their land because they say the corporates will grab their land later or sooner after implementation of these farm laws,” says a farmer leader Dayanand Poonia.

Chaduni, 70 others booked for disturbance in CM’s event

Haryana Police have booked BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni and 70 others for “creating disturbance in the kisan panchayat” of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Kaimla village of Karnal district Sunday. Police say the accused have been booked for “entering into the event venue with sticks, damaging the government property, conspiracy, assault on the government employees and instigating the people”.

After the event was cancelled, Khattar had accused Chaduni for instigating the farmers “to create ruckus in the kisan panchayat”. Later, Chaduni himself took the responsibility of Kaimla village’s incident. “Khattar sahab has said, I have got it done. Yes, we have got it done certainly because they (BJP) were holding a programme in Kaimla village parallel to our agitation. BJP says they will hold 700 rallies to break farmers’ agitation. We will oppose wherever BJP holds such rallies because this agitation is to save the country,” said Chaduni.

Three days back, in a video message to farmers, Chaduni had stated, “Meri benti hai ki iski marod nikal do (I request you to teach Manohar Lal Khattar a lesson). Make so much opposition that he is not able to do a programme there. On one hand, BJP is inviting us for the talks while on the other hand, it is holding kisan panchayats. They are misleading farmers. We have to oppose it strongly.”

However, two days before the event, the Chief Minister had announced that the “kisan panchayat” will take place.