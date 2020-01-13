Re-elected as President of ARD, Dr Uttam Thakur to work to resolve resident doctors’ job profile issue

Dr Uttam Thakur was re-elected as the President of PGIMER’s Association of Resident Doctors (ARD). Dr Uttam Thakur was re-elected as the President of PGIMER’s Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

Senior resident doctor at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Dr Uttam Thakur was elected as the President of PGIMER’s Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) for the second time on Saturday, after completing a term of one and a half years. Dr Uttam says that he was not sure about contesting the elections again, “but others convinced me. Moreover, I had some unfinished work that I felt the responsibility to look through.”

As the President of ARD, Thakur believes that his biggest achievement has been to allow the foreign residents placed at PGIMER to avail a regular salary just as the Indian resident doctors. “Now, PGIMER is the only institute among the top medical institutions of India to provide this provision to foreign doctors. It is quite a feat that we have been able to achieve,” says Thakur.

However, one of the biggest contentions that the doctor had with the hospital, and which he has been actively working to redress, still remains unresolved. “Part of the reason I decided to contest again is because I wish to bring in the issue of job profiles of resident doctors. As of now, our morale is low, because we are overworked and have to do all kinds of miscellaneous work that we are not meant to do,” he says.

Thakur has been vociferously fighting for a defined job profile for doctors, as have former presidents of the PGIMER ARD. As of now, doctors at PGIMER have to allegedly do more work than stipulated, which should otherwise be undertaken by nurses and attendants, because of a lack of a charter prescribing the role of doctors, besides the alleged shortage of staffers in terms of the number of attendants at the hospitals.

“Most of the work towards creating a charter is done. Hopefully, the task will be completed by the end of my next term,” says Thakur. Apart from creating a charter, Thakur’s manifesto details extending a weekly day off to all departments at the hospital, ensuring better quality of food for doctors and increased security provisions at the hospital. He also hopes to improve sports infrastructure at PGIMER and says that talks are already underway for ensuring some of these provisions.

What imbues more confidence in the President of ARD is the margin with which he has won the election. “The second runner up is at least 350 votes behind me, and the third more than 450. I received about 70 per cent votes in total, which means people have faith in me and I will surely deliver in that capacity,” says Thakur.

