Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

RDX recoveries in Haryana have links with Pak, says Anil Vij

In August, Haryana Police had recovered 1.3 kg RDX in Shahbad, Kurukshetra. A Tarn Taran based Shamsher Singh was arrested in this connection.

Anil Vij (File)

A day after Haryana Police recovered IED packed with RDX weighing around 1.5 kg in Kaithal, Home Minister Anil Vij said that repeated recoveries of explosives in state have its links with Pakistan. For the past few months, there had been number of incidents where explosives were recovered in various parts of Haryana.

In May, the police had arrested four persons in Karnal on charges of transporting explosives and recovered huge quantity of RDX, IED, arms and ammunition from their possession. All four arrested, during police investigations, were found to be connected with Pakistan based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. In March, police had recovered 1.5 kg explosives in Ambala. Three live hand grenades were also recovered as part of the same consignment.

Talking to media persons, Vij said, “Our police force is keeping a constant vigil. A few days ago, we recovered explosives in Ambala. In the past similar recoveries were made in Karnal too. A vehicle carrying huge consignment of explosives, arms and ammunition was also intercepted by our police force in Karnal and a few people were arrested in this regard. The accused who were arrested, in their interrogation, revealed they had received the weapons and explosives consignment from Pakistan.”

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:20:15 am
