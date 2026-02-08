‘RDG discontinuation an abysmal injustice to Himachal’: Principal finance secy warns of ‘catastrophic’ fiscal crisis

Asserting that the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) will amount to an “abysmal injustice” to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar, in a detailed financial presentation on Sunday, outlined a grim fiscal roadmap the state might be forced to adopt in the financial year 2026-27.
Listing the likely fallout of the withdrawal of RDG, Kumar indicated that the state could be compelled to discontinue all major subsidies, including those on electricity, water and food, review social security pensions, freeze Dearness Allowance (DA), halt pay revision arrears, and discontinue pension allowances altogether. Presenting the fiscal impact assessment, Kumar warned about an impending financial breakdown.
“We are heading towards a catastrophic situation. Himachal Pradesh is a chronically revenue-deficient state and was never economically self-sufficient. The state has remained dependent on the central government for meeting its expenditure commitments. It will be extremely difficult to manage the financial affairs of the state in the absence of RDG. There is a clear, significant resource gap of about Rs 6,000 crore, excluding developmental works, pending liabilities, state schemes, etc., for FY 2026-27,” he said, making a detailed presentation post-impact of discontinuation of RDG on the state.
The presentation was made in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and all other Cabinet ministers and Congress MLAs.
For the grant period of 2021-26, the 15th Finance Commission had allocated an RDG of Rs 40,000 crore.
Noting that the state’s borrowing pattern underscores its structural dependence, Kumar said, “Every year, the state has to borrow around Rs 10,000 crore, and annually about Rs 1,300 crore is paid as interest on previously availed loans. Since its inception, the state has largely run on borrowed resources.”
Citing 16th Finance Commission projections, Kumar highlighted the structural deficit historically acknowledged at the national level. “The 15th Finance Commission had assessed Himachal Pradesh’s revenue for 2021-26 at Rs 90,760 crore and expenditure at Rs 1,70,930 crore, leaving a deficit of Rs 80,170 crore.”
“This deficit,” he said, “was bridged through tax devolution of Rs 35,064 crore, RDG of Rs 17,199 crore and other grants of Rs 9,714 crore.”
Kumar further noted that grants worth Rs 4,407 crore under “other grants” were not accepted by the Centre. “No such revenue-expenditure assessment or compensatory calculations are available in the 16th Finance Commission report.”
RDG loss impact
Discontinuation of all subsidies
Proposal to discontinue food subsidy, citing BPL families get free ration under Central schemes
Withdrawal of power subsidy can save nearly Rs 1,200 crore annually
Social Security pensions to be reviewed. At present, Rs 1,661 crore is required; proposing Rs 500 crore. Beneficiaries’ numbers and eligibility need to be reviewed
Dearness Allowances (DA) have to be frozen at current level
NO DA/pay and DA/pension revision arrears can be paid
Discontinuation of pension allowance and brought to zero
Adoption of Unified Pension Scheme, revival of New Pension Scheme can be considered for future recruitment to avail additional borrowing of about Rs 1800 crore per annum
State’s Resources Analysis
State’s resources stand at about Rs 18,000 crore, and committed expenditure is around Rs 48,000 crore (salary and allied, pension, internet, repayment, subsidies, social security pension, etc,.)
Share in central taxes devolution Rs 13,950 crore
State’s resources after including Rs 10,000 crore borrowing: about Rs 42,000 crore
Resource gap was being filled through RDG until now, but due to RDG discontinuation, there is a resource constraint for meeting budgetary allocation
Due to financial constraints, development/capital expenditure is unlikely to be possible from state’s resources
State can carry out limited developmental expenditure through Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Externally Aided Projects
Liabilities’ analysis
State won’t be able to defray pay/pension revisions arrears of about Rs 8500 crore
Won’t be able to pay DA/DR arrears amounting to Rs 5,000 crore
Won’t be able to release further DA/DR instalments
Developmental works, etc., are likely to rollover the next financial year , amounting to Rs 2,000 crore
Will be difficult to provide matching grants for CSS and EAPs
Will be difficult to clear pendency of HIMCARE, SAHARA and MIS, etc
Huge liability on account of court orders of about Rs 1,000 crore
Conclusion
Suggestive measures cannot be done overnight or in a short span
Even if these measures and reforms about increasing revenue and decreasing expenditure are undertaken, resources gap will still exist, and RDG has been a saviour in this regard. This is the very reason why hilly states like Himachal were recognised and given special category status
Himachal was formed on aspirations of the public and not as a financially viable unit
Impact of recommendations is not confined to incumbent government, but adversely affects subsequent governments
In nutshell, this is ‘Abysmal Injustice’ with the people of Himachal Pradesh
(Source: Presentation made by Principal Secretary, Finance, Devesh Kumar)
