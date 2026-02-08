‘RDG discontinuation an abysmal injustice to Himachal’: Principal finance secy warns of ‘catastrophic’ fiscal crisis

The presentation was made in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and all other Cabinet ministers and Congress MLAs. (Image: @SukhuSukhvinder)

Asserting that the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) will amount to an “abysmal injustice” to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar, in a detailed financial presentation on Sunday, outlined a grim fiscal roadmap the state might be forced to adopt in the financial year 2026-27.

Listing the likely fallout of the withdrawal of RDG, Kumar indicated that the state could be compelled to discontinue all major subsidies, including those on electricity, water and food, review social security pensions, freeze Dearness Allowance (DA), halt pay revision arrears, and discontinue pension allowances altogether. Presenting the fiscal impact assessment, Kumar warned about an impending financial breakdown.