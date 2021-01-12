Punjab: RDDL to prepare report about bird flu outbreak in Barwala poultry belt

The Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar, is all set to make a detailed report about the sequence of events, including when it was intimated about high mortality of poultry birds in Barwala area of Panchkula, how the first samples were found insufficient for ascertaining reasons of death, and when the lab’s own teams rushed to collect the samples.

The development came amidst reports of delay on part of Haryana authorities in the process to detect the Avian Influenza among poultry birds in the state.

“The Barwala area of Haryana has emerged as an epicenter of H5N8 strain of Avian Influenza. We learnt from different sources that the high mortality is being reported among the poultry birds since the initial days of December. We were only intimated about the mortality in January. Preliminary samples provided to us were insufficient. All these facts will be mentioned in the detailed report to be shared with the central government,” maintained sources in RDDL, Jalandhar.

Joint Director, RDDL, Jalandhar, Dr Mohinder Pal Singh, confirmed the development. “We are bound to prepare a report in the connection of every state, where Bird Flu is being reported. It is the fact that the first samples provided by Haryana were not sufficient for exerting the reasons of mortality. We had sent our teams to Barwala for collecting the samples when we learnt about the high mortality from our own sources. Indeed, Haryana also sent its samples directly to Bhopal but after our inspection. In the cases of Avian Influenza, we always prepare reports to be sent to the Centre,” he said.

RDDL, Jalandhar, is answerable to the central government in cases of Avian Influenza. It recommends its preliminary positive findings for the final confirmation to HSADL, Bhopal, which is the final authority for declaring Avian Influenza. At least half a dozen preliminary findings of Barwala poultry samples were sent to Bhopal by the Jalandhar laboratory.

High Security Animal Disease Laboratory (HSADL), Bhopal, had confirmed the H5N8 strain of Bird flu, Avian Influenza to be the reason behind the high mortality of poultry birds of Barwala, on January 8, forcing the state government to issue a notification to cull at least 1.66 lakh poultry birds.

Poultry birds at two epicenters culled

All poultry birds kept at the two epicenters of Avian Influenza declared poultry farms were culled on the third day of culling process, Monday. Almost 23,000 poultry birds kept at Siddharth Poultry Farm and Nature Poultry Farm have been culled in the last three days.

Poultry Farm owners to approach HC

Owners of some poultry farms decided to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state government notification to cull poultry birds amid the bird flu scare.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Poultry Farm Association wrote to the Panchkula deputy commissioner, demanding compensation of Rs 450 against one culled poultry bird. The association also demanded that the culling process be stopped and efforts be made to conduct vaccination. They stressed on quarantine for the affected birds.

Association president Darshan Singla said the culling process should be followed in the particular poultry farm where samples had tested positive, not in all nearby poultry farms.