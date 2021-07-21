RCF to make new vistadome coaches of Kalka-Shimla railway

The Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, will manufacture 30 narrow gauge vistadome coaches for the Kalka-Shimla Railway. The Ministry of Railways has advised RCF to manufacture these coaches in next few months with upgraded state-of-the-art passenger interface areas. Presently, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai is manufacturing such type of coaches.

RCF officials informed that RCF has developed the initial designs for new NG coaches based on LHB technology. This includes a light weight shell design configured to provide different types of coaches to meet various business demands and passenger aspirations including vistadome designs with panoramic windows. In addition to the new shell, it is planned to upgrade bogies and the brake system helping in to bring a significant improvement in speed potential from existing 25/35 kmph to 40/55 kmph. The coaches will also be equipped with modern safety features like CCTVs and fire alarms.

The press release further said that besides this , the main attraction of coaches will be design incorporating large and wider windows with provision of opening that offer a panoramic view of the passing landscape, see-through glass rooftop for mesmerising views, aesthetically textured interior FRP panels, reclined seats that can rotate up to 180 degrees in the direction of the train’s movement, restaurant type sitting arrangement with snack table for each seat, automatic body side plug doors etc. The RCF will undertake the manufacturing of Executive AC chair car, AC 2nd Class Chair car, General sitting and SLR coaches.

The first prototype rake of these Narrow Guage coaches will be ready by December this year.