RCF Kapurthala beat BEG Roorkee to start on a winning note

PATIALA: Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala eked a narrow 9-8 victory over BEG Roorkee in a tie-breaker during the Punjabi University Golden Jubilee Cup football tournament that began at Sports Complex,Punjabi University Campus,on Wednesday. RCF Kapurthala kept their cool in a pressure-boil situation and emerged winners. Earlier,after a goalless first half,the match sprung into action in the 47th minute when Satinder Singh opened the account for RCF Kapurthala with a thunderous shot. However,Ranjit Singh produced the equalising goal for BEG Roorkee in the 78th minute of the match. A total of eight teams are taking part in the tournament from all over the country. The teams are Punjab Police,Chandigarh XI,BSF Jalandhar,Kurali Football Club,RCF Kapurthala,BEG Roorkee,PSEB Hoshiarpur and Dalbir Football Academy. The tournament is being organised after the University successfully completed 50 years.

Athletics trials tomorrow

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh Athletics Association will conduct trials on April 20 at 8.30 am at Sports Complex,Sector 46,Chandigarh,for the selection of the Chandigarh junior athletics team for their participation in the 11th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships,to be held at Pune from May 8 to 10. Only bonafide residents of Chandigarh can appear for the trials. The athletes are advised to report to Iqbal Singh,UT athletics coach.

PCA launches non-residential cricket academy in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: After opening the first non-residential cricket academy in Ludhiana few days ago,the Punjab Cricket Association inaugurated the second academy for 13-15 years of age at DAV School,Sector 8,Chandigarh,in the presence of members of Chandigarh Cricket Association and the staff and students of DAV School. MP Pandove,secretary,PCA,while inaugurating the academy,hoped that the venture of PCA through its various district cricket associations,would help the state associations to tap and harness young talents to help the state perform well in various age group tournaments held by the BCCI. He also stated that PCA would give all facilities to these academies in terms of infrastructure,support and trained coaches,including the services of renowned coach,DP Azad,who will be visiting all the academies for correcting the basics of the trainees. Meanwhile,20 players have been selected for the academy after trials which were conducted by a panel of experts from the state association. The composite group of players includes three openers,one wicket keeper,six middle order batsman,six fast bowlers and four spinners. DAV School,Sector 8,has produced world class cricketers,like Kapil Dev,Ashok Malhotra,Chetan Sharma,Yuvraj Singh,Dinesh Mongia and VRV Singh.

