Razia, who resigned in solidarity with Sidhu, attends Cabinet meeting

DAYS AFTER she resigned from the Punjab Cabinet in solidarity with PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Razia Sultana joined the Cabinet for its meeting on Monday.

Razia had not attended last meeting of the Cabinet after resigning. Her resignation had followed after Sidhu putting in his papers as PPCC chief.

Sources said that Channi had called up Razia several times and asked her to rejoin the Cabinet. They said that the party high command had asked both Sidhu and Razia to get back to work.

“That is why Sidhu had taken out a march to Lakhimpur. He is working for the party. The high command also asked Razia to get back to work as Cabinet minister. That is how she joined the meeting today,” said a source.

The party high command has neither publicly accepted nor rejected Sidhu’s resignation. Sidhu too has not withdrawn it publicly.