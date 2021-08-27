Rawat seeks to be relieved of Punjab Cong duties to ‘focus on Uttarakhand polls’

CONGRESS GENERAL secretary in-charge Harish Rawat has written to the party high command requesting that he be relieved of the responsibility of party affairs in Punjab, citing that elections in Uttarakhand are round the corner and he needed to concentrate on the same, sources said.

His request has come amid a full-blown crisis in Punjab Congress, with over two dozen MLAs and ministers seeking removal of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

On Thursday, Rawat reached New Delhi, where he is likely to discuss the rebellion with the party high command.

A source said, “He has been seeking to be relieved for a long time now as he has to concentrate on his election. He has now sent a renewed request. He has stated that he should be relieved as he has fulfilled his task of getting Navjot Sidhu back in the mainstream of the party.”

Shortly before Rawat reached the national capital, a delegation of five rebel Punjab Congress leaders including four ministers and an MLA returned from there after a failed attempt to meet AICC chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said that four rebel ministers including Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjeet Channi and PPCC general secretary in-charge Pargat Singh went to Delhi on Thursday. They were told that they would be given an appointment by Sonia Gandhi.



“They, however, got a call from Gandhi’s office that she was not well. Hence, she would not be able to meet them. Except Channi, all came back to Chandigarh. Channi stayed back as he had to join the Cabinet meeting virtually.”