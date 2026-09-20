Ravneet Singh Bittu detained after protest with liquor bottle, eggs, tomatoes

“If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies and yatras, BJP workers will also exercise their right to protest against Punjab government and its leaders. We will not remain silent.”

A day after eggs and stones were allegedly thrown at his convoy, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police Saturday after he staged a protest outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana as CM Bhagwant Mann’s convoy was passing through the area.

Bittu arrived outside PAU with a liquor bottle, eggs, and tomatoes. Holding up the bottle towards Mann’s convoy, he said he was “returning the bottle” to Mann and told him to “enjoy his liquor” while allowing AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to “loot Punjab from Delhi”. The protest took place as Mann arrived at PAU by helicopter.