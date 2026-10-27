BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu reaches Punjab Vidhan Sabha with imported liquor bottle, mocks CM Mann

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday reached the Punjab Vidhan Sabha with a bottle of imported liquor as he sought to target Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over a row that erupted after the the Aam Aadmi Party leader was made to “sit for two hours” at the Delhi Airport upon his return from Paris and fined Rs 50,000.

Bittu carried a bottle of tequila, which he claimed costs around Rs 70,000. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, he held it up and said, “This is the bottle which was found with Bhagwant Mann at the Delhi airport,” he claimed and accused the Punjab CM of being preoccupied with expensive liquor rather than addressing the state’s problems.