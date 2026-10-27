BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu reaches Punjab Vidhan Sabha with imported liquor bottle, mocks CM Mann

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday reached the Punjab Vidhan Sabha with a bottle of imported liquor as he sought to target Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over a row that erupted after the the Aam Aadmi Party leader was made to “sit for two hours” at the Delhi Airport upon his return from Paris and fined Rs 50,000.
Bittu carried a bottle of tequila, which he claimed costs around Rs 70,000. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, he held it up and said, “This is the bottle which was found with Bhagwant Mann at the Delhi airport,” he claimed and accused the Punjab CM of being preoccupied with expensive liquor rather than addressing the state’s problems.
Bittu had earlier in the day tried to approach the Chief Minister’s residence with the bottle but was not allowed entry. He criticised the AAP government on issues including the drug menace and governance failures over the past years, vowing to bring further “evidence” before the public.
Earlier, talking about his “detention” at the airport and the subsequent fine, Mann had on October 23 said “this is how” the BJP-led Centre “takes revenge”. Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, he had linked the controversy with the AAP’s ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the top poll official’s brother Manish Kumar, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, heads the Delhi Customs Zone.
Mann had travelled to France to promote Punjab’s agricultural and food-processing products at the SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade fair, held from from October 17 to 21. He went to Paris after the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed a state government plea challenging the Centre’s denial of political clearance for the visit. The CM said that upon his return from Paris, the officials at the Delhi airport took him to one side and made him sit for two hours. “They kept saying they wanted to check my luggage. When they could not find anything, they said we could go. As I was leaving the airport with my delegation, the officers came back and said there was lot of ‘pressure from above’ on them and that they would have to issue a challan,” Mann claimed. “They asked us to pay a Rs 50,000 fine. We told the officers that if it was about their job, then they may impose the fine,” he said.
Hitting out at the Centre, he said, “This is how they take revenge…Who is the Customs head at Delhi airport? It is Manish Kumar, brother of (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar”.