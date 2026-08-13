Ravneet Singh Bittu backs his grandfather’s assassin Hawara’s parole, meets Governor

Former Union minister and grandson of slain CM Beant Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Wednesday said his grandfather’s assassin Jagtar Singh Hawara is likely to get parole to meet his ailing mother, as Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has sent a positive report to the Centre on humanitarian grounds.

In a departure from his earlier stand, Bittu met Kataria at Punjab Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening “to thank him for sending a positive report”. Bittu has been a strong votary of strict punishment for militants. After meeting the Governor, Bittu told The Indian Express, “I met him to thank him for sending a positive report. I was in touch with the Governor for the last 10 days over the issue. He has now sent a positive report. He had been in touch with the Union Home Ministry for the last 10 days.”