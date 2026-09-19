Liquor, eggs, tomatoes: Punjab BJP leader’s dramatic protest ends in detention

A day after his cavalcade was allegedly attacked with eggs and stones, former union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by the Punjab Police on Saturday after he staged a dramatic protest outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade passed through the area.

Around noon, Bittu arrived outside PAU carrying a liquor bottle, eggs, and tomatoes. Holding up the bottle towards Mann’s convoy, he said he was “returning the bottle” to Mann and told him to enjoy his liquor while allowing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal to “loot Punjab from Delhi”.

The protest took place as Mann arrived at PAU by helicopter to attend an AAP organisational meeting linked to the party’s poll campaign ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

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Bittu, who had positioned himself near the university gate ahead of Mann’s arrival, held up plastic bags containing eggs and tomatoes and attempted to throw them towards the cavalcade. He said the items were being “returned” a day after eggs and tomatoes were allegedly hurled at his cavalcade near Batala while he was travelling to Pathankot for the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.

“Friday, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my cavalcade. Saturday, I have returned them,” Bittu said after the protest. “If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies and yatras, then BJP workers will also exercise their democratic right to protest against the Punjab government and its leaders. We will not remain silent.”

Bittu’s detention—he was taken to an undisclosed location—came amid heightened political tensions between the ruling AAP and the BJP over the latter’s ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.

Can’t silence Opposition: Bittu

Bittu said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning Punjab and hold protests outside programmes and offices of the chief minister and the state government whenever required.

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Bittu had claimed that vehicles in his cavalcade were damaged and alleged that some of those involved were linked to AAP. Three people were apprehended by Bittu’s security on Friday, but later he said he had pardoned them and wanted no police action.

“This is a clear message to the Punjab government—political opposition cannot be silenced through police action,” Bittu said. “BJP workers will answer every democratic protest democratically and will continue to stand with the people of Punjab.”