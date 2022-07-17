scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Ravijeet Singh is new Rotary Club president

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 17, 2022 1:34:23 am
Ravijeet Singh took over as new president of the Rotary Club, Mohali, here at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday.

Ravijeet underlined the future vision of the organisation as overarching responsibility to ensure holistic social development and said each section of society must get equal focus, support and assistance wherever needed.

Chief guest at the event and Anandpur Sahib MP, Manish Tewari, lauded the Rotary for being a repository of assistance to those in need.

Tewari assured his government’s support and announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the newly adopted village by the Rotary Club, Mohali.

