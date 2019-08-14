Ravidas temple demolition: PEP issues statement on behalf of 3 rebel AAP MLAs

Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday issued a statement on behalf of three AAP MLAs —Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Jagtar Singh Jagga and Pirmal Singh Khalsa — on the issue of the Guru Ravidas Temple’s demolition.

Sources said the AAP MLAs had held a meeting Tuesday with Khaira, following which the statement was issued. The statement also included the name of Baldev Singh, who is MLA from Jaito but had resigned from AAP before contesting Lok Sabha elections from Faridkot on a PEP ticket.

Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Jagtar Singh Jagga, Pirmal Singh Khalsa, Baldev Singh and Kanwar Sandhu were among the original group of MLAs who had sided with Khaira when he had raised the banner of revolt against AAP. Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia and Garshanker MLA Jai Kishen Rori were also part of this group originally, before Manshahia joined Congress and Rori went back to the AAP fold.

Only Kanwar Sandhu’s name was missing from the statement issued by PEP. When contacted, Sandhu said he had no information about any statement issued by Khaira. “I was busy with engagements in my constituency,” he said, refusing to comment further.

Maur MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu said that the rebel MLAs were still with AAP and had not joined PEP. “We have always been supportive of Khaira. He formed his own separate party but we are AAP rebels. Our views are similar. There were some Vidhan Sabha committee meetings scheduled today in Chandigarh where we met and discussed the temple issue. We decided to condemn it by issuing a statement,” he said.

Asked how one party can issue statements on behalf of another party’s MLAs, Kamalu said AAP had never tried to reach out to the rebel MLAs. “Not a single phone call has been made to us by AAP leadership to listen to our views. We told Khaira that we support him but we will remain in AAP. AAP never asked us for any help in the Lok Sabha elections too,” he added.

Commenting on their future course of action, Kamalu said the rebel MLAs will remain in AAP till the completion of their terms. “We have no intention of joining Congress or any other party. We are discharging our functions individually as our party does not bother about us. We will complete our term and serve our constituencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, all MLAs who have quit the Assembly and AAP attended various meetings of committees formed by Vidhan Sabha. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Amarjit Singh Sandoa — all MLAs who have resigned from the party as well as present MLAs attended the committee meetings Tuesday. Baldev Singh, who has resigned from primary membership of AAP but not from Assembly, also attended the meetings. However, AAP is yet to file a complaint with the Assembly Speaker against Baldev Singh.