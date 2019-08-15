Ravidas temple demolition: Amarinder Singh agrees to lead community delegation to meet PM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will lead a delegation of the Ravidas community to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resolution of the crisis triggered by the demolition of their historic temple in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area.

The chief minister, who met seers and leaders of the community here on Wednesday, agreed to their request to lead them for a personal meeting with the prime minister to seek the latter’s intervention in the matter, according to an official spokesperson.

Captain Amarinder also appealed to the community to maintain peace, and ensure that the common people are not troubled in any way by their protests over the issue.

While promising to seek time for a meeting with PM Modi, Punjab CM reiterated that his government would extend all legal and financial help to the community in pursuing the case for review of the Supreme Court’s demolition order and rebuilding the temple.

The chief minister stressed that he had already sought the prime minister’s intervention and had also spoken to Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri on the issue, which has caused extreme anguish to the community.

During the meeting, the chief minister also promised to look into the demand of the leaders for withdrawal of five cases that are still going on against members of the community for the violence that hit Jalandhar in 2009 during protests against the firing at the head of Dera Sachkhand

Ballan and his close associate in Vienna.

At the meeting, the community was represented by around 25 Sants, including Shri Guru Ravidas Sadhu Sampardai Society resident Sant Kulwant Ram, Dera Sach Khand Ballan representative and several others.

Amarinder was accompanied by ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Jalandhar MP Santokh, Sushil Rinku and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who are among the five members of the committee formed by him to resolve the issue in coordination with the Ravidas community leaders.

Dalit groups held protests in Punjab on Tuesday also over the demolition of the temple.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday warned against politicising the demolition of the temple in Tughlaqabad forest area in Delhi on its order and threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking dharnas and demonstrations.

Meanwhile, on the eve on Independence Day, Punjab CM gave Rs 20 crore for the third phase of the Jung-E-Azadi memorial here to honour the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the unsung heroes who were incarcerated in the Andaman Cellular Jail during the freedom struggle.

On the occasion, CM also digitally launched a slew of other projects for Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts which Rs 450 crore development projects for Jalandhar and over Rs 160 crore projects for Kapurthala.