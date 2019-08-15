Ravidas community leaders ask people not to celebrate Independence Day

Several leaders of the Ravidas community on Wednesday asked community members to skip participation in Independance Day celebrations in the wake of the demolition of a historical Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi. They also asked their supporters to make the forthcoming protest in Delhi as successful as Tuesday’s ‘Punjab Band’.

At a joint press conference, president of All India Adi-Dharam, Sant Satwinder Heera, and president of Sadhu Samaj, Sant Sarwan Das, along with Mahant Parshotam Lal Dehra of Chak Hakim, Sant Surinder Das and several others said that community must make the August 21 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar successful just like the ‘Punjab Bandh’.

Asking people not to participate in the celebrations of Independence day, they asked how can Ravidasias celebrate when their religious sentiments were hurt. The leaders said that they would continue their struggle till the government apologises and the temple is rebuilt.

While thanking political parties, religious leaders from other communities for supporting them in Punjab, they added that Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri’s proposal of constructing the temple at some other place was not acceptable to them. The leaders reiterated their demand to build the temple at the same spot where which was “touched and visited” by Guru Ravidass ji.

Sant Heera said that till the time the people of the community are not included in the talks, this matter could not be resolved. Amid a row over demolition of the temple in a forest area in Tughlaqabad, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday said the Centre is determined to find a solution and possibly identify an alternative site to “relocate” it.