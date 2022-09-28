Ravana for 40 years gets a costume makeover

“The character of Ravana is always shown in black colour – an image that is scary. I wanted to add new age colours…I want to tell people that Ravana or evil can be behind good beautiful lively clothes as well,” says Ashok Chaudhary for the character he has been playing in Ramleelas for around forty years.

Chaudhary, in his quest for his new age Ravana makeover, spent Rs 26,000 and waited nearly six months for his couture to be designed and made.

Chaudhary, who works as a Haryana government employee and takes upon the role of Ravana in the evenings, has been playing the role for nearly four decades.

While speaking to The Indian Express about the change he opted for in his character’s attire, he said, “For the last many years, the character of Ravana is always shown in black colour – black boundaries and black costume – basically an image that is scary. So first I wanted to add new age colours to it and not reflect a scary image…I want to tell people that Ravana or evil can be behind good beautiful lively clothes as well. And then the design of dhoti I have given like that of the artists in the South. I feel with changing times, even the costume designs much change.”

He added, “From my childhood, I was very fond of enacting Ravana’s character and I used to play the role in my school time also. This time, I spent funds from my own pocket and not that of the club and I got the chance to design it myself. I sent my costume for design in March this year.

It took a lot of time and only now the dress has been delivered.”

As several Ramleela committees have started staging the plays, Chaudhary’s Azaad dramatic club also staged its play Monday night. The budget is around 10 lakh, he said, which is contributed by all the members of the club together.

Advertisement

He added, “It is like a whole festival for all of us and our families too. My wife also helps with make-up.”

Ashok Chaudhary also talked about his Ravana laugh which is popular among his circles. “Even during the retirement parties in my office, I am usually asked to laugh as Ravana does. I really like entertaining people,” he said.

One of the oldest Ramleelas which is going on since 1960, there is a seating arrangement of 500 people here. The club stated that they held plays in 2020 and 2021 as well and they are looking forward to a lot of rush this time as the fear of the pandemic has reduced.

A DIY helmet adorned with sparkling stones

Advertisement

Another man who takes on the role of Ravana at Sector 17 parade ground, Sunil Sharma has designed himself a new age mukut (helmet) and jacket.

Sunil Sharma Sunil Sharma

“These days, it is more of new colours and style. That is why I added different colours to the Ravana’s mukut. I have made it with cardboard all by myself,” Sharma said. Sunil also added that from glossy buttons to sparkling stones, he has used it all to attract people.

“I am 59 and I still have the enthusiasm to do all this. So age is just a number. I made it all with my hand. This is going to be the 46th year of me participating in Ramleela,” he said. Sharma has been doing Ramleelas since 1978.