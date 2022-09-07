Ration scheme: Punjab to weed out ineligible beneficiaries

The Punjab government has decided to conduct verification of the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act and Smart Ration Card Scheme so as to weed out ineligible beneficiaries from the scheme.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak Tuesday said that the names/cards of ineligible beneficiaries would be cut out during the verification of beneficiaries of every category on RCMS portal (except HIV/AIDS afflicted, women workers and those children whose parents or head of the family died during Covid pandemic).

The minister said that the exercise would be carried out in the entire state under the supervision of DC and SDM concerned and committees would be constituted for the purpose. For the rural areas, patwari and any officer, a GOG (Gaurdians of Governance) member, nominated by the DC can be its member. For the urban areas, the Executive Officer, Commissioner Municipal Corporation or his representative and the GOG member concerned (as per availability) would be members of the committees.

The lists of the current beneficiaries and the prescribed form would be procured from the District Food Supply Controller (DFSC) and the details of the current beneficiaries whether eligible/ineligible would be recorded in these. Besides, the reasons would also be specified for cutting off the names of the beneficiaries found ineligible during verification. Apart from this, the verification in the cantonment areas would be conducted by the DC of district concerned through committee formed by him.

The minister said that verified forms must be sent on a daily basis to the DFSC concerned so that this entire data is uploaded on the RCMS. This entire exercise is to be completed by September 30. The attested final complete lists of the eligible and ineligible beneficiary families are to be sent to the office of the DFSC concerned. The lists would be based on the criterion of the beneficiaries before verification, beneficiaries found ineligible during verification and beneficiaries found eligible during verification.