Rate of food packet increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20, sale registers 25 per cent dip

THE UT Red Cross Society increased the cost of food packets being provided under the Annapurna Akshaya Patra project from Rs 10 to 20, making a direct impact on its popularity and sale, which has witnessed a 25 per cent dip, approximately, in the last couple of weeks. The price was increased two weeks ago.

The food packets are largely sold outside health institutes including PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, colonies, around labour chowks, near ISBT-17, ISBT-43, Sector 26 Grain Market, and other areas frequented by people. The project was a hit among migrant labourers, rehri pullers and those visiting the hospitals from faraway places.

“Earlier, when the price of a packet was Rs 10, we were always running out of stock. We used to bring 800 to 1,000 food packets near GMCH-32 Emergency gate. It hardly took us three hours to sell all the packets. Since the rates have been increased, we brought 500 to 700 food packets here. And it takes us more than five hours to sell these packets. The response we got from people earlier is not there anymore,” a Red Cross employee stationed outside GMCH-32 told The Indian Express.

Sources in the Red Cross Society said, “Initially, around 15,000 packets were being sold every day. But since the rates were increased, food packets between 7,000 and 9,000 are being prepared. The cost has increased and the demand has reduced. Rs 10 for a food packet was very minimal and cheap. At Rs 20, people explore other options than the food packet which contains six chapatis, a sabzi and pickle.”