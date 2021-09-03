‘Rashly driven’ vehicle mows down 32-yr-old in Panchkula, case filed

A 32-year-old daily wager was crushed to death by a yet-to-be-identified vehicle near Ramgarh area of Panchkula at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Puran Singh, hailed from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and was living in Panchkula for the last one month in lieu of an ongoing sewerage project work near Ramgarh. The man’s family was informed about the incident on Thursday and they submitted an official complaint against unknown people in the matter a day after.

Puran’s brother, Jogindra, who reached Panchkula from Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said his brother was mowed down by a rashly driven vehicle.

“An unknown vehicle, which was being driven rashly, had hit my brother while he crossed the road late on Wednesday night. My brother was first rushed to civil hospital, Panchkula, from where he was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh.”

Puran succumbed to his injuries during treatment at PGIMER on Thursday. Police said that based on the family’s complaint, they have lodged a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC against unknown people and have launched an investigation in the case.