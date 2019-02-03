“Rare opportunity where eminent scientists from ISRO shared every aspect of space flight”

The two-day national seminar on “Space Flight – Challenges and Opportunities” at the auditorium of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), concluded Saturday. The seminar was held to commemorate the 16th death anniversary of Dr Kalpana Chawla, who disappeared in the sky during Columbia disaster on February 1, 2003. She was an alumni of Aerospace Engineering Department at PEC.

Seminar was attended by more than 150 delegates from all over the country including students, faculty, scientists, and personnel working in the field of space flight.

Event was organised in association with Aeronautical Society of India (Chandigarh branch). Rajiv Rattan, Director, Science and Technology, Haryana, was the chief guest at the seminar and Dr S C Sharma was the guest of honour.

Concluding session began with Dr Sudhir Kamle, Professor at Department of Aerospace, IIT Kanpur, who spoke about material that are used during space flight and how material behavior changes in low pressure and low temperature in space. Dr V Ashok, Deputy Director of VSSC-ISRO talked about aerodynamics and aerothermal problems in launch vehicles. Lazar T Chitilappilly spoke about propulsion research on rockets and scramjet in ISRO. S Rajendran enlightened the audience about launch vehicle structures and aero-elasticity problems in space vehicles. The final talk by Dr Amarjit Singh of Aerospace Engineering Department at PEC discussed the need of high-speed research and facility to ensure so and cited examples of such facilities from all over the globe.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, Professor and Head of Aerospace Engineering Department, PEC, said “It was a rare opportunity where eminent scientists from ISRO, Trivandrum, have shared every aspects of space flight and discussed various challenges they face”

Dr. Parvendra Kumar, Associate Director of Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, talked about the opportunities in the field of Aerospace and distributed certificates to the participants.

In Friday’s sessions, Dr V Adimurthy delivered “Dr. Kalpana Chawla Memorial Lecture – 2019”, dedicated to, “space exploration – past, present and future”, while Dr Pankaj Priyadarshi spoke on multidisciplinary design optimisation of aerospace vehicles. Shri Shyam Mohan talked about winged re-entry vehicles and ISRO experiments with reusable launch vehicles. Ankur Nagpal, scientist from VSSC-ISRO, discussed challenges faced during establishment of 1-m Hypersonic tunnel at VSSC.