Chandigarh: Rare bone tumour treated at PGIMER

Two patients, suffering from a unique bone tumour named Osteoid Osteoma, were successfully treated at PGIMER’s Department of Radio Diagnosis and Imaging here, with the use of a minimally-invasive technique called Cryoablation.

The bone tumour, which is known to be painful, is also very small, difficult to localise and treat by open surgery. The treatment of both the patients was undertaken by the department of Radiodiagnosis’additional professor, Dr Anindita Sinha.

“Patients suffer due to the painful condition and it also limits their activities. This tumour can go undiagnosed for years and is often mistaken for an infection of the bone. The entire process demands accurate needle placement within the tumour, with the use of imaging guidance. After locating the tumour through the CT scan, thin hollow needles known as Cryoprobes are inserted at the centre of the tumour and pressurised gases are circulated through the needle for two cycles of freezing, alternating with thawing, lasting ten minutes each, while the entire process takes about 40 minutes,” a release by PGI said.

The technique uses an extremely low temperature, approaching -140° to freeze and destroy the tumour cells. Under the technique, a small knick in the skin is used for operation and no stitches are required.

Among the patients, who were treated, the lesions were deep in the bone and a bone drill was used to gain access to the tumour. The patients were able to walk and were pain-free by the next morning and discharged on the next day after the procedure, resuming normal activities.

Professor MS Sandhu, Head of the department of Radiodiagnosis, said that in cases of superficial lesions, cryoablation can be done by placing the cryoprobe in the tissue near the bone. The operation can be done with the use of local anaesthesia, which provides the benefit to undertake the operation as an out-patient procedure. The other advantage Cryoablation has over Radiofrequency Ablation, which uses heating to destroy the tumour, is that there is less chance of burns.

While, at present, both the techniques are used by the department to treat tumours. The cryoablation technique is more commonly used to provide pain relief in bone lesions from cancer, which has metastasized or spread to the bone.

The cryoablation technique too can be undertaken with the use of local anaesthesia. The technique can also be used for soft tissue tumours, especially when surgery is difficult or in the case of recurrent tumours likes.

PGIMER, Chandigarh, which recently acquired this state-of-the-art machine, is the only hospital in the country equipped with the facility of minimally-invasive surgery for a variety of cancerous tumours through cryoablation.

PGIMER professor honoured in Colombo

Dr Mahesh Prakash, Professor, Department of Radiodiagnosis, PGIMER, Chandigarh was honoured in Colombo, Sri Lanka for his contribution to the growth of musculoskeletal radiology during the 18th annual academic session of Sri Lanka College of Radiologists (SLCR).

Dr Mahesh Prakash has served as the President of the Musculoskeletal Society of India (MSS) for the last two years. The MSS is a scientific forum of Indian musculoskeletal radiologists which also includes doctors of other specialities like pathology and nuclear medicine. The society’s main role is to provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge in a rapidly advancing field of musculoskeletal radiology by promoting awareness, teaching and training to medical professionals who deal in the diagnosis of musculoskeletal disorders like orthopaedic trauma, sports injuries, arthritis, tumours and other related diseases.

The society had organised a similar program earlier in Nepal for teaching young radiologists.

Dr Mahesh has been the recipient of various national and international awards for presenting research related to the diagnosis of the musculoskeletal system. He was also honoured in Nepal earlier this year.