Rapper Badshah’s Sago nightclub in Chandigarh sealed over building rule violations

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said Sago by Badshah failed to rectify violations despite being granted considerable time and multiple opportunities.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJun 2, 2026 03:42 PM IST
Badshah's Sago club sealedThe Sago by Badshah club was in the spotlight following a bomb scare in 2024. (Photo by special arrangement)
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The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday sealed a nightclub belonging to rapper and singer Badshah, Sago by Badshah, in Chandigarh Sector 26 as part of an ongoing crackdown on commercial establishments violating building bylaws.

“We have sealed the club Sago following multiple building violations,” Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav told The Indian Express. “Despite being granted considerable time and multiple opportunities to rectify or regularise the violations, the occupants allegedly failed to comply with the directions of the Estate Office.”

According to a notice issued by the deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer, proceedings were initiated under Rule 14 and Rule 10 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules 2007, read with Section 8A of the Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act 1952, over various building violations detected on the club’s premises.

The administration stated that a showcause notice dated April 25, 2024, had been served to the club’s occupants after inspections revealed extensive unauthorised alterations in different parts of the building. Officials found violations in the basement, ground floor, and second floor, including unauthorised construction of cabins and partitions, toilets, a kitchen, and a cold store. Inspecting teams also detected the covering of open courtyards with mild steel structures and fibre sheets, changes in the approved planning and layout, construction of tin sheds and storage areas, alteration of the rear elevation and several other deviations from the sanctioned building plan.

Officials said the sealing process was peaceful and that the premises have been secured to prevent any further unauthorised use until further orders from the competent authority.

The Sago club was previously in the spotlight following a bomb scare in 2024. Two explosions occurred outside Badshah’s two clubs in Chandigarh at that time. CCTV footage showed a man throwing suspected crude bombs at the clubs before fleeing. In connection with the incident, the Delhi Police subsequently arrested Deepak, a resident of Punjab’s Faridkot, who they said was in constant touch with gangster Goldy Brar.

The sealing has once again brought attention to Chandigarh’s prominent nightlife hub in Sector 26, where several clubs and restaurants have come under the scanner in recent months.

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Officials maintained that compliance with safety and building regulations is mandatory for all businesses.

The estate office has been conducting inspections to check unauthorised constructions, encroachments, and deviations from sanctioned building plans, with officials stating that similar action may follow against other establishments found flouting the rules.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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