Rapper Badshah’s Sago nightclub in Chandigarh sealed over building rule violations

The Sago by Badshah club was in the spotlight following a bomb scare in 2024. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday sealed a nightclub belonging to rapper and singer Badshah, Sago by Badshah, in Chandigarh Sector 26 as part of an ongoing crackdown on commercial establishments violating building bylaws.

“We have sealed the club Sago following multiple building violations,” Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav told The Indian Express. “Despite being granted considerable time and multiple opportunities to rectify or regularise the violations, the occupants allegedly failed to comply with the directions of the Estate Office.”

According to a notice issued by the deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer, proceedings were initiated under Rule 14 and Rule 10 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules 2007, read with Section 8A of the Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act 1952, over various building violations detected on the club’s premises.