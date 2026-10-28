Rapido’s licence reinstated in Chandigarh, but operations to remain under watch

In a relief to passengers, who have been struggling with limited app-based mobility options in Chandigarh, Rapido is set to resume operations after the UT Administration reinstated its licence, subject to two months of surveillance.

The order, dated October 27, follows an appeal filed by the company against the suspension imposed in September.

The Chandigarh Administration on September 8 suspended the licences of Uber and Rapido for six months.

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In its appeal, Rapido maintained that it had submitted compliance reports and was willing to meet any further requirements. On the subscription model, the company argued that it operated on a software-as-a-service basis, charging drivers a one-time subscription fee of Rs 500, which remained valid until they earned Rs 10,000 in ride fares. It contended that the platform merely connected drivers and customers, who mutually negotiated the fare.