Rapido’s licence reinstated in Chandigarh, but operations to remain under watch

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of th... Read More
In a relief to passengers, who have been struggling with limited app-based mobility options in Chandigarh, Rapido is set to resume operations after the UT Administration reinstated its licence, subject to two months of surveillance.
The order, dated October 27, follows an appeal filed by the company against the suspension imposed in September.
The Chandigarh Administration on September 8 suspended the licences of Uber and Rapido for six months.
In its appeal, Rapido maintained that it had submitted compliance reports and was willing to meet any further requirements. On the subscription model, the company argued that it operated on a software-as-a-service basis, charging drivers a one-time subscription fee of Rs 500, which remained valid until they earned Rs 10,000 in ride fares. It contended that the platform merely connected drivers and customers, who mutually negotiated the fare.
The company also argued that the six-month suspension was disproportionately harsh, affecting its drivers, vehicle operators and employees.
It claimed that nearly 30,000 drivers and their families could be affected by the shutdown of its licensed operations in Chandigarh.
In reinstating the licence, Diprava Lakra, Transport Secretary, UT Administration, observed that the Rapido’s licence is reinstated subject to two months of surveillance. The State Transport Authority (STA) will monitor the company’s operations to ensure adherence to the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.
“Now, therefore, the undersigned, keeping in view the explained facts and after hearing both the parties, is of the view that the appellant (Rapido) has assured that they will comply with the provisions of the ‘Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025’. They have been imposed maximum penalty which at first instance seems to be of higher order,” Lakra said.
“Moreover, new guidelines have also been issued by the MoRTH and the same allows for use of non-transport vehicles. The department is under the process of amending these rules. Already 45 days have lapsed since, issuance of order of suspension,” he added in the order.
“Therefore, considering that they will be abide by the rules, I… hereby reinstate the licence granted to M/s Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (which runs the Rapido application) under the ‘Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines, 2020’, deemed to have been issued under the ‘Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators, Rules 2025’, with immediate effect, subject to the condition that their operations will be under surveillance for two months and the State Transport Authority will ensure that they have abide by the provisions of Motor Vehicle Aggregators Rules, 2025, in letter and spirit,” the order added.
The licence had been suspended after the STA found the company non-compliant with several provisions of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.
The order records that complaints against the company had been received since 2025, including from cab drivers who alleged that Rapido was not implementing the fare structure notified by the Chandigarh Administration.
The company was directed to submit a compliance report in July 2025, but no response was received at the time. A committee constituted by the STA inspected the company’s office in September 2025 and found violations of the rules.
The matter remained unresolved despite further directions issued in January and May 2026. According to the order, the committee visited the company’s Chandigarh office on three occasions in May 2026 and found it closed or locked. The STA also alleged that the company had failed to comply with fare regulations and was directing drivers to make prepaid subscription recharges, in violation of the 2025 rules.
While Rapido has had its licence reinstated, Ola, Uber and inDrive continue to remain banned in Chandigarh, with their operations not permitted under the existing regulatory framework.