Rape of British national at hotel: Accused held from Kishangarh

THREE DAYS after a 50-year-old British woman alleged rape at a hotel by its employee, the Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested the accused from Kishangarh in Chandigarh.

DSP East Harjit Kaur said that 28-year-old accused Farhanuz Zama was arrested from Kishangarh, when he came here to meet someone. “We had been conducting raids to trace him at his native place at Bijnour in UP. Today we received information that he would be coming to Kishangarh. Acting on the input, police teams reached Kishangarh roundabout and arrested the accused,” she said.

As per the police, the accused had been working as a hair stylist-cum-therapist since April 2016 at the hotel where the incident occurred.

The DSP said the accused had confessed that he went to the steam room of the hotel at the time of the alleged incident. He would be produced in court on Tuesday and his remand would be sought to ascertain more details.

The woman, a UK native, had alleged that the employee of a hotel at Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park, Farhanuz Zama, had touched her private parts during the massage while he was told to massage only foot to knee when she was in the hotel spa and steam room on December 20. The victim lodged her protest before the hotel management on the same day and within hours, the hotel management terminated services of the employee.